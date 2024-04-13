iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Reduced by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,610 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,915,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,857,000 after purchasing an additional 245,906 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,507,000 after purchasing an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,813,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,210,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 241,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.