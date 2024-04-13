Lauer Wealth LLC Has $314,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Lauer Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $5,438,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Axim Planning & Wealth increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. 36,704,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,999,840. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

