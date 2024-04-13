Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 496 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Northstar Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 3.0% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $565.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,754. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $525.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

