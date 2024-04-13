Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Permex Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OILCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440. Permex Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.
Permex Petroleum Company Profile
