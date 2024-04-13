Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Permex Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OILCF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440. Permex Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $15.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40.

Get Permex Petroleum alerts:

Permex Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.