Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 46.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp Stock Performance

MGYR traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.95. 1,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,546. Magyar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a market cap of $72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Magyar Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Magyar Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MGYR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Magyar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.