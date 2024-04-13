Short Interest in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Drops By 23.1%

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE TKO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,223. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. TKO Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $106.16.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $146,240,759.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,875,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

