Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Short Interest Down 22.2% in March

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 607,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 781,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NX. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

NX traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $35.87. 286,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,324. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

View Our Latest Report on Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.