Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Maritime Resources Stock Performance
MRTMF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 174,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,084. Maritime Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Maritime Resources
