Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

MRTMF stock remained flat at $0.06 on Friday. 174,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,084. Maritime Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

