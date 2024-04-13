Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Decreases By 23.0%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the March 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 593,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Venator Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Venator Management LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Down 2.4 %

WCC stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $121.90 and a 52-week high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.28.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.19%.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

