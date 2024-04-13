MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in March

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

MOR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 568,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,886. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $18.31.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $63.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 80.07% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 9,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

