La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Down 21.9% in March

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 3,200,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 2.3 %

La-Z-Boy stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.97. 310,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on La-Z-Boy

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.