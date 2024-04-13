Decred Price Hits $20.41 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Decred has a total market cap of $326.25 million and $2.82 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decred has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $20.41 or 0.00030361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.21 or 0.00080663 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00013701 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002961 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,987,915 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.