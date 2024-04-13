CEEK VR One Day Volume Hits $4.24 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $47.37 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011294 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,239.11 or 1.00041314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001224 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06180712 USD and is down -14.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $3,987,829.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

