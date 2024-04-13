Lauer Wealth LLC Purchases 1,787 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lauer Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 56,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,785,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,946,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.