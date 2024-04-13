Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Acquired by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. 395,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,654. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

