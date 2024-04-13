iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Lauer Wealth LLC

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.6% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.58. 2,165,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,389. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.41. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.