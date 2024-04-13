494 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,345,000 after buying an additional 771,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $7.10 on Friday, reaching $438.27. 53,664,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,218,740. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $438.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.53. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

