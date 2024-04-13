Grand Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,351,000 after buying an additional 603,454 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 768,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after purchasing an additional 539,929 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,714,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 778,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 370,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,199,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,405,000 after purchasing an additional 309,442 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 506,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,755. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $42.96.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

