Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE) Shares Sold by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFSE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.92. 19,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,185. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.07 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.