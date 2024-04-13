3,286 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 300,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,186. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.