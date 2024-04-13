Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grand Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,698,638. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

