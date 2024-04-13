Grand Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Grand Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 1.6% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,865,000 after purchasing an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.43. 164,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,900. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.