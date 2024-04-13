Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Grand Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,328 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 4.4% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $57.55. 297,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,421. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

