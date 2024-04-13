ORG Partners LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,180,322,000 after acquiring an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after buying an additional 277,484 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after buying an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $10.19 on Friday, hitting $474.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,568,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $567.22. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $331.89 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

