Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,508 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,020 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.33.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,854,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,874. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.03 and a 200-day moving average of $167.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

