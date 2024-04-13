Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $721,180. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $68.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,057. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $76.82.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

