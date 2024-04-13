Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.53. 14,173,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

