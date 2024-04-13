Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,152,000 after purchasing an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VWO stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. 12,304,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,351,080. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

