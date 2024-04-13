Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 408 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKAM. HSBC cut Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. 1,039,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,648. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $908,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 8,394 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total value of $908,734.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,439.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,203. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

