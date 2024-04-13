Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Acquired by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,700,000 after purchasing an additional 234,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,901,000 after purchasing an additional 97,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,481,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,050,000 after purchasing an additional 596,591 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after purchasing an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $138,402.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,204.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFR traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $108.01. 316,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

