Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 20,200 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 385,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner accounts for about 0.6% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,783 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,132,000 after acquiring an additional 648,633 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,920,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

