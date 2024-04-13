Grand Wealth Management LLC Has $16.24 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,509,000 after acquiring an additional 118,040 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,864,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,617,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,448,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,330. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

