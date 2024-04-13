W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WPC. Raymond James cut shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. 1,151,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $74.66.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $410.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

