MV Capital Management Inc. Has $292,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

MV Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,039,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,494,934. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.34.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

