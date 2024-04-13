MV Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MV Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

