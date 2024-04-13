MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 38,461 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

MV Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,461 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CFG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,607,798. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

