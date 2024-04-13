MV Capital Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,144,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,828,000 after purchasing an additional 215,822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,965,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.89. 337,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,687. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day moving average is $112.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

