Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,277 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.85. 5,907,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,056. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $90.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares in the company, valued at $24,161,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

