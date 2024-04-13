Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires Shares of 5,145 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

WFC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 27,876,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,250,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $58.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

