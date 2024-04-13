MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 274 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MV Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.90.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.84 on Friday, hitting $171.29. 8,216,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,360 shares of company stock worth $7,184,678. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

