Avalanche (AVAX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.18 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $36.80 or 0.00054754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.91 billion and $1.18 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00019287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,605,285 coins and its circulating supply is 377,915,645 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.