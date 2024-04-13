SALT Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. SALT has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $15,015.51 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009946 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011294 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00014801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,239.11 or 1.00041314 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001224 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010626 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01615518 USD and is down -8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $14,635.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

