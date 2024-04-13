IndiGG (INDI) Price Hits $0.0117 on Top Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $13,342.25 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IndiGG has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

