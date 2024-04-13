ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Down 31.3% in March

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Stock Down 6.8 %

THMO traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,686. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

