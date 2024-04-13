Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,239 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,671,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.51. 1,132,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,627. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.10. The company has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,292.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

