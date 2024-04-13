Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON) Short Interest Up 75.0% in March

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:TRON – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,400,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Meteora Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 296,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 205,073 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRON remained flat at $11.49 during midday trading on Friday. 22 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

About Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the technology sector. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp.

