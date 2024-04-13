TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Short Interest Update

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,800 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 192,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TriMas Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $25.35. 164,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,513. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.71.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). TriMas had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TriMas will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at TriMas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

