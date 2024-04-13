6,650 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.24. The company had a trading volume of 230,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,810. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.28. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.