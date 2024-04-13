Graypoint LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,273,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,867,000 after purchasing an additional 880,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.98. 6,567,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

