Graypoint LLC Increases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $671.84.

KLA Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of KLAC traded down $19.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $680.78. 810,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,786. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $680.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $585.60. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $355.88 and a 12 month high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.